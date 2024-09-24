CM Banerjee thanks PM Modi, President Biden for proposed project in Kolkata

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee has welcomed the historic announcement of international investment by the United States of America President Joe Biden in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in America yesterday.

The United States has proposed to set up a global capability centre in the semiconductor sector by the Global Foundries as the anchor industry in West Bengal.

Miss Banerjee in social media wrote: “I am fortunate enough to share with you all the contribution of our West Bengal government in the historic international investment decision for Kolkata, as kindly announced by Hon’ble President of the USA with our Hob’ble PM Modi yesterday. The background story of our long and arduous exercise which lie behind the great news about a major American investment in our state in the semiconductor sector is truly worth sharing.”

Yesterday’s declaration by the Hon’ble President and the Hon’ble PM regarding imminent setting up of a Global Capability Centre in semiconductor sector by Global Foundries as the anchor-industry in West Bengal has a history of relentless promotion by the West Bengal Govt.

Since early last year, the State IT Dept. and our PSU Webel approached leading semiconductor industries as many chip-designing & packaging Startups had relocated to various Webel IT Parks after the Covid pandemic.

Global Foundries, Synopsis, Micron and a few other leading international semiconductor companies held a number of technology-symposiums in West Bengal. They visited our units and offices to discuss emerging technologies & investment potential.

This year, the State Govt.-sponsored Global VLSI Conference 2024, held in Kolkata, witnessed participation of all leading giants from the Semiconductor industries.

Hence, continuous deliberations coupled with successful promotion of the State’s capacity have thus led to Global Foundries’ recent proposal to set up a Global Capability Centre in Kolkata.

I assure all support to the emerging investment in this frontier sector. Let West Bengal be the true destination for knowledge-based Industries.

