Civic volunteer dies after being hit by toto

A 51-year-old woman civic volunteer (CV) of Kolkata Police (KP) died after being hit by a toto in front of the state secretariat, Nabanna, on Saturday afternoon.

Police have arrested the toto driver for rash driving and detained four passengers of the three-wheeler for interrogations.

Senior police officials from Lalbazar and Howrah city police commissioner Praveen Kumar Tripathi rushed to the spot soon after the incident.

According to the eyewitnesses, the accident occurred around 2 p.m. when the CV, Nupur Chatterjee, a resident of Domjur in Howrah district, was crossing the road in front of the secretariat.

The speeding toto suddenly dashed her when she crossed the road and reached Upanna, another state government office adjacent to the Nabanna. She fell on the road in a pool of blood and was rushed to a nearby nursing home along the Kona Expressway where she was declared dead.

Her husband, who was informed by police about the incident, reached the nursing home later this afternoon.

With the intervention of Mr Tripathi, police officers of the local Shibpur police station started investigation and caught the driver within half an hour of the incident.

Local residents alleged that totos have become a menace in the Nabanna and adjacent areas and rash driving claimed the life of the civic police.

Police should take stringent action to control rash driving of totos otherwise similar accidents would take place again.