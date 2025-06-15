CV beaten assaulted in Amta

Hardly two weeks after the Trinamul Congress leader Anubrata Mondal abused Liton Halder, inspector-in-charge of Bolpur police station (PS) in Birbhum district, and his family members verbally over phone during the end of May, a group of workers allegedly close to the ruling party in the state tied a civic volunteer (CV) with ropes and assaulted him on Wednesday in the Amta area of Howrah district.

The violent workers of the party also forced the CV Sreedhar Chakraborty to do sit-ups, holding his ears.

Police have arrested two persons Moidul Islam Layek and Masiar Rahaman Mallick in connection with their alleged involvement in the incident.

According to police sources, the incident occurred at Basantapur market under Penro PS in the Amta area on Wednesday afternoon when a group of angry people tied Sreedhar and beat him up.

The local Trinamul Congress MLA Samir Panja ruled out the charges related to the incident.

Mr Panja said that the local residents slapped the civic police because he made indecent comments against the chief minister.

Howrah rural district police superintendent Subimal Pal said: “Two persons have been arrested so far in connection with the incident. Disciplinary action has also been taken against the officer-in-charge of the Penro PS. Departmental proceedings have also been initiated against the civic volunteer and he has been asked to go on leave.”