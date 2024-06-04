City to face hot and humid weather next few days

Amid the ongoing political heat, the mercury levels during the day could go up by a few notches more. With no signs of monsoons in South Bengal this week, the day temperature is tipped to rise up to four degrees in the next five days, officials in the Regional Meteorological Centre informed today.

The day temperatures in the city have been below normal since the past two days. But the high percentage of humidity has triggered discomfort in the weather. According to the Met office, in the next few days, dry winds from the north-western parts of the country are expected to prevail over various districts of South Bengal including Kolkata. On the other hand, the moisture incursion from Bay of Bengal is to be lower. Considering the factors, the region is expected to have hotter days with high humidity and discomfort weather. The mercury is expected to go up by two to four degrees during the day in the next five days. As a result, Kolkata is anticipated to get hot and humid weather this week.

Notably, the south west monsoons have already entered Kerala and have advanced north Bengal as well. According to the weather office, the south Bengal districts are yet to welcome the rainy season. As tipped by the weather scientists, the onset of south west monsoons in the southern parts of the state is unlikely this week. The city could get scattered rainfall during the next five days in an uneven manner.

