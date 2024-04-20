City to celebrate 300th birth anniversary of philosopher Kant

Ramakrishna Mission Vidyamandira will celebrate the 300th birth anniversary of German philosopher Immanuel Kant through a daylong seminar on 22 April.

It will be jointly organized by the department of philosophy, Ramakrishna Mission Vidyamandira, Swami Vivekananda Research Centre and Sutradhar, a publication house at Vivekananda Sabhagriha.

Immanuel Kant (1724- 1804), one of the great philosophers, continues to guide the present world. In the daylong discussion, great scholars like Professor Arindam Chakraborty, Professor Subir Ranjan Bhattacharya, Professor Gopal Chandra Khan and Professor Praylayankar Bhattacharya will take part.

In this connection, a book, Kant Darshaner Tatporjyo by noted philosopher Krishna Chandra Bhattacharya will be brought out by Sutradhar.

Professor Arindam Chakrabarty, internationally acclaimed philosopher and now associated with the Ashoka University, will talk on Kant’s theory of judgement. After his discussion there will be an interactive session for around half an hour.

Professor Subir Ranjan Bhattacharya will talk on Kant’s theory of knowledge while Professor Pralayankar Bhattacharya will talk on Kantian political thought. Professor Gopal Chandram Khan will give the keynote address.

The Philosophy department of Calcutta University was a seat of learning and great scholars like Rashbehari Das and others used to teach the philosophy of Immanuel Kant. Kant, a thorough disciplinarian, was often referred to as the Saint of Konigsberg. Kant used to go for morning walks and he was such a disciplinarian that on seeing him coming out of his house, the municipality official used to wound the clock and the milkmen started leaving for delivery.