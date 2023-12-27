City Metro carries 24k more passengers this Christmas

The Kolkata Metro Railway that has created records several times during Durga Puja days, once again became one of the choicest modes of transport for the revellers this Christmas. The mass carrier transported over 5.21 lakh passengers yesterday on the day of Christmas.

According to the city Metro office, Kolkata’s lifeline carried 5,21,980 passengers on Christmas. The Blue Line alone carried 4,96,762 passengers. This, as per the data shared, was 24,200 more than last year’s count. Of the various stations, Dum Dum once again emerged as the most crowded. Yesterday, a maximum passenger count of 52,751 was recorded at Dum Dum.

Esplanade and Rabindra Sadan recorded 42,287 and 33,112 passenger counts respectively. Last year on Christmas, these two stations recorded 41,937 and 31,900 passenger counts respectively. Park Street, the epicentre of Christmas celebrations, recorded 37,058 passenger counts. Last year, this count was 18,990, according to Metro Railway. In Green Line 24,743 passengers and in Purple Line 475 passengers were carried on Christmas.

The Kolkata Metro Railway operated 194 services to manage the Christmas rush in the Blue Line on Christmas. The city Metro also took a host of steps to manage the mammoth crowd and ensure passenger safety on the festival day. Metro Railway strengthened its security arrangements by deploying extra RPF officers and staff at Park Street, Maidan and Esplanade stations.

Women RPF staff were also deployed to ensure safety and security of ladies and children. Additional booking counters were opened at Park Street, Maidan, Esplanade and Rabindra Sadan stations. Adequate number of staff was deployed at different stations to provide guidance to the commuters.