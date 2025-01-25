CID grills 2 senior doctors from Midnapore hospital

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Friday grilled two senior doctors of Midnapore Medical College Hospital (MMCH) at Bhabani Bhawan, West Bengal Police headquarters at Alipore, in connection with death of new mother and severe illness four other mothers after they were allegedly administered expired Ringer’s Lactate saline at the teaching hospital on 8 January.

Today, CID officials investigating the case summoned the two senior doctors Himadri Nayek and Dilip Pal to appear before them for interrogations at Bhabani Bhaban. The interrogations continued till this evening.

Advertisement

Sources at Bhabani Bhawan said that the investigating officials wanted to know whether Dr Nayek and Dr Pal were on duty at the MMCH on 8 January when the incident took place.

Advertisement

It was alleged that the two senior doctors did not come to the state-run MMCH though they had their duty on the day of the incident.

The CID officials also wanted to know whether the two doctors had attended to patients in private healthcare units instead of joining their scheduled duty at the medical college, sources added.

At the medical college, five new mothers were allegedly administered expired Ringer’s Lactate saline on 8 January. A day later, Mamoni Ruidas’s health began to deteriorate, and she died on 10 January. Others, Mampi Singh, Nasreen Khatun, Minara Bibi, and Rekha Sau, were in critical condition. Except Rekha, three others showing symptoms of severe problems in kidneys and lungs were rushed to the SSKM Hospital in critical condition.

Rekha, undergoing treatment at the MMCH, was discharged from the hospital on Thursday but she lost her newborn.

On 16 January, chief minister Mamata Banerjee suspended 12 doctors, including the medical superintendent and six postgraduate trainee doctors, of the MMCH for “clear cases of medical negligence” as per a report submitted by the CID and a team of medical experts attached with different state-run medical colleges.

The state government ordered the CID to probe the incident.