CID RETURNS: Iconic crime show now streaming on Netflix!

Fans of the legendary TV show CID have reason to rejoice! The iconic crime thriller is making a much-awaited return, and this time, it’s stepping into the digital era. Season 2 of CID, titled CID RETURNS, is going to stream on Netflix starting February 21.

Viewers can catch the first 18 episodes initially, with fresh episodes dropping every Saturday and Sunday at 10 PM from February 22.

Advertisement

For those who prefer traditional television, CID will continue airing on Sony Entertainment Television and streaming on Sony LIV.

Advertisement

Veteran actor Shivaji Satam, who has immortalized the role of ACP Pradyuman, shared his thoughts on returning to the screen.

He teased a major shift in the CID RETURNS storyline, saying, “In this edition of the show, the unbreakable bond between Daya and Abhijeet is now fractured. They find themselves on opposite sides, shaking the very foundation of CID. ACP Pradyuman’s world is about to turn upside down. It feels surreal to step into this character again after six years. We promise a thrilling ride full of suspense and heart-stopping drama!”

Originally launched on January 21, 1998, CID became a household name and one of India’s longest-running television shows. Created by B.P. Singh and produced under Fireworks Production (Season 1) and Banijay Asia (Season 2), the series followed the investigative journeys of ACP Pradyuman (Shivaji Satam), Sr. Inspector Abhijeet (Aditya Srivastava), Sr. Inspector Daya (Dayanand Shetty), Inspector Fredricks (Dinesh Phadnis), and forensic expert Dr. Salunkhe (Narendra Gupta).

Over the years, CID built a massive fanbase with its gripping storytelling and memorable characters. The show celebrated several milestones, including its 500th episode in 2008, its 1000th in 2013, and its 1500th in 2018. However, after an impressive two-decade run, it concluded on October 27, 2018.