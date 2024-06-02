CID arrests coal mafia

Coal Mafia Joydeb Mondal was arrested by the state Criminal Investigations Department (CID) in a case of firing in Asansol North police station area last year.

The arrest of coal mafia don Joydeb Mondal, whom both the CBI and the ED have arrested earlier, on the day of the last phase of the polls in the state has created a stir in the town.

On 30 October, 2023, a person named Dinesh Gorai had lodged an FIR stating that Joydeb Mondal and his henchmen had fired at him while he was busy in scaling and boundary wall construction of a land in Asansol town, near the bypass.

The CID took over the case from the Asansol Durgapur Police Commissionerate and started investigation late last year. The bullets hit the SUV of Dinesh Gorai. A case was also lodged against Dinesh Gorai by locals at that time.

He has been forwarded to Asansol Court today and sent to four days CID custody for further investigations.

Few days ago, the Special CBI Court Judge directed to frame charges and start a trial in the coal scam case. Though other accused were present in the court, Joydeb Mondal was not present on that day.

It was speculated that he has to surrender before the CID to appear in the coal scam case in Special CBI Court.

There have been allegations that the land sharks and the bahubalis (strongmen) have been grabbing the prime land on both sides of the national highway in Asansol and selling them as plots changing the character of the land.