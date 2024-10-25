CID returns: Iconic detective show set for comeback!

The beloved detective series ‘CID’ is making a comeback after a six-year hiatus. The show’s creators have confirmed that a new promo will be released on October 26, stirring up excitement among the show’s loyal fanbase.

On Thursday, the makers teased the return by dropping a nostalgic clip on social media, featuring some of the show’s most cherished characters. Fans got the glimpses of the original members, including the stalwart ACP Pradyuman (Shivaji Satam).

Inspector Daya, played by Dayanand Shetty. The promo opens with a close-up of Shetty’s intense gaze, setting the tone for what promises to be an electrifying revival. As the familiar theme music resonates in the background, viewers see ACP Pradyuman stepping out of a police vehicle amid heavy rainfall, instantly evoking fond memories of the series.

Ajay Nagrath, who plays a significant role in the series, also shared the clip on his social media, asking fans, “Are you excited?” The response was overwhelmingly positive, with social media buzzing with anticipation. One user exclaimed, “Omggggggg so excited. ‘CID’ comes back again,” while another chimed in with, “Yes… very excitedddddd.”

‘CID’, known for its gripping storytelling and memorable characters, originally aired on Sony Entertainment Television from January 21, 1998, until October 27, 2018. Over its impressive two-decade run, the series became a household name, delivering thrilling episodes that captivated audiences across India. Notable cast members included Aditya Srivastava as Sr. Inspector Abhijeet and Dinesh Phadnis as Inspector Fredricks, alongside Narendra Gupta as Dr. Salunkhe.

Throughout its 20 years on air, ‘CID’ not only entertained but also achieved significant milestones, including its 500th episode in January 2008, 1000th episode in September 2013, and 1500th episode in February 2018. The show has cultivated a dedicated following, with many fans eagerly awaiting the return of ACP Pradyuman’s iconic line, “Darwaza tod do, Daya!”