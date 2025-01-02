Children exhibit creativity at Shishu Kishore Utsav in Chandannagar

At the initiative of district information and cultural office Chinsurah, the state Shishu Kishore Utsav was held at Chandannagar in Merry Math.

The Utsav will end tomorrow.

Advertisement

The Shishu Kishore Academy chairman Arpita Ghosh said it has been possible in Chandannagar at the special initiative taken by minister Indranil Sen.

Advertisement

She added, the state chief minister wants the Shishu Kishore Utsav should also take place in the different districts of Bengal. Hence, we are happy to have the Utsav in Chandannagar; students and youths have participated in large numbers in the Utsav. They have come out with their hidden talent and their creativity, exhibiting various kinds of models and items based on science, geography, art and culture.

The chairman of the Academy further said the Utsav plays a major role in developing interaction of new creativity ideas and thoughts among the children and youth. The Utsav gives an expression to the hidden creativity among the blooming children. Many youngsters, who were once addicted to smartphones, inspired by the Utsav have shunned their smartphones and are now highly interested in giving shape to their creative ideas and thoughts.

The Shishu Kishore Academy aims to reach out students not only at the district level but to rural areas of Bengal also.