Child care facilities are being strengthened at the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital (NBMCH) in view of the predicted third wave of coronavirus, which, experts say, is likely to affect children more. The bed strength in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU), Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) and sick neonatal care units (SNCU) will be up to 55.

Paediatric experts will impart training to doctors and nursing staff responsible for the child care units in north Bengal soon, it is learnt. The officer on special duty for public health in north Bengal Dr Susanta Kumar Roy held a review meeting at the NBMCH today.

“We are taking up a series of measures to strengthen child care facilities, since it is apprehended that children could be affected more by the third wave. Accordingly, we reviewed the infrastructure of the NBMCH today. The beds for the PICU, NICU and SNCU will be expanded to up to 55. We are expecting that the infrastructure in the PICU will be readied by the end of July,” Dr Roy said after the meeting.

There will be 10 beds in the NICU, 16 in the SNCU and 21 in the PICU. The NBMCH has more than 362 Covid beds for adults. According to Dr Roy, the hospital had adequate manpower to ensure the treatment of children. He said there will be handson training sessions for paediatric doctors, nursing staff.