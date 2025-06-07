Senior NBMCH doctor tests Covid positive

Covid-19 appears to be making a resurgence in North Bengal. A senior doctor from the physiology department of north Bengal Medical College and Hospital (NBMCH) has tested positive for the virus and has been placed under home quarantine. His sample was confirmed positive at the Virus Research and Diagnostic Laboratory (VRDL) within the college.

According to hospital sources, the doctor’s family members and close contacts have been advised to undergo testing as a precautionary measure.

In response to the fresh case, the NBMCH has ramped up its awareness campaign to prevent further spread of the virus. All necessary arrangements have been made in Covid Block I, although no patients are currently admitted there.

Dr Sandip Sengupta, assistant professor of the gynaecology department and former dean of student affairs at NBMCH, acknowledged the rising number of Covid cases not only in Kolkata but also in other parts of West Bengal and across state borders. However, he urged people not to panic.

“We are advising the public to avoid crowded areas and to use good-quality masks in public places,” said Dr Sengupta. “Based on our past experiences, we are alerting people to maintain proper hand hygiene. If anyone in the household develops a fever along with cough or cold, they should consult a doctor without delay.”