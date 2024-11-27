Chief Minister extends humanitarian support to injured journalist

In a heartfelt act of compassion, the chief minister of Sikkim, Prem Singh Tamang, extended financial support to Suraj Rai, chief editor of AJ News, Darjeeling, who recently met with a severe accident while on duty.

Moved by the family’s plight and the escalating medical costs, the chief minister swiftly intervened on humanitarian grounds, easing the financial burden and highlighting his commitment to aiding individuals in distress.

Mr Rai, a senior journalist known for his unwavering dedication to reporting, required urgent surgery following the accident. Struggling to cover the mounting expenses, his family had appealed to the public, local leaders, and the chief minister for assistance.

Responding to this appeal, Dichen Ongmu, media coordinator to the chief minister, visited the hospital in Siliguri to personally deliver financial support on behalf of the chief minister.

Expressing their heartfelt gratitude, Mr Rai’s family described the chief minister’s timely intervention as a beacon of hope during a challenging time.