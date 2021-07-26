Amidst protests and vandalism in schools over dissatisfaction with the Higher Secondary results, state chief secretary HK Dwivedi today directed the school secretary Manish Jain and the district magistrates to intervene and control the situation immediately.

Violent protests by unsuccessful students have been reported since Friday. Around 20,000 out of 8,19,202 examinees did not pass HS. The DMs have been asked to visit the areas where student protests are being held. They have to take note of the grievances of the students and listen to their concerns.

On the other hand, the higher secondary council has been asked to review the marks of all the complainants and address the issue within 31 July.

Sources said that the president of the higher secondary council, Mahua Das was called by Mr Dwivedi to Nabanna on Saturday evening. The chief secretary wanted to know the process based on which the results were prepared and the reasons behind the protests, he said.

A press statement issued by the council on Saturday read: “Some papers and TV channels have carried stories about unsuccessful students expressing their grievances. Today the council discussed the issue with the heads of the institutions. The heads of the institutions are being requested to bring to the notice of the council issues pertaining to the grievances among the students. The council will look into the complaints with due seriousness, keeping in mind the future of the students.”

This year, the HS exam could not be held due to Covid. Results were prepared by giving 40 per cent weightage to a student’s performance in the Class X board exams and 60 per cent to the performance in the Class XI annual exams. The total score was added to the marks obtained in the 30-mark practical or 20-mark project paper to calculate the final score.

However, a section of the teachers claimed the grading system faulty as the government had promoted all students from class XI to XII last year.