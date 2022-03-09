Chandrima, Firhad get pat on the back from Mamata

Ahead of the tabling of the state budget, chief minister Mamata Banerjee has relieved herself of the key portfolio of finance and handed it over to her trusted lieutenant Chandrima Bhattacharya. Mrs Bhattacharya, a commerce graduate and lawyer, is likely to present the budget for the 2022-23 fiscal in the assembly on 11 March.

The finance department, which was held by Amit Mitra till November last year, was with Miss Banerjee since then. Mr Mitra remains principal chief adviser on finance and economy.

Following a minor cabinet reshuffle today, Mrs Bhattacharya has been appointed as minister of state for finance (with independent charge). This apart, Mrs Bhattacharya remains minister of state for health and family welfare, land and land reforms and refugee relief and rehabilitation, planning and statistics and programme monitoring.

“I am a trusted soldier of the party and will carry out my duties till my last breath. This is the best women’s day gift,” said Mrs Bhattacharya after the announcement. The urban development portfolio, which was currently held by Mrs Bhattacharya, has been given back to mayor Firhad Hakim, who had held it for the previous two terms. Mr Hakim, who holds the transport department, has been appointed as the minister in-charge of the department of urban development and municipal affairs as well as the housing department.

Mr Hakim said of the developments, “I have been carrying out my duties as a mayor. I am a trusted member of the party and I will try my best to perform the duties entrusted to me. I thank my leader for having faith in me.” The relocation of portfolios was approved by governor Jagdeep Dhankhar.