Chandannagar police take steps to curb highway accidents

Under the banner of ‘Safe Drive Save Life, the Chandannagar police commissionerate has come up with more measures to curb the accidents taking place on the Delhi road. The commissioner of police, Chandannagar, Mr Amit P Jawalgi, inaugurated a high mast light and illumination system at the Serampore Peyarapoe-Delhi road junction. The Prospace Industrial Park assisted the Chandannagar police commissionerate to install the high mast and illumination along a stretch of more than two kilometres.

On the occasion were present DCP Mr Arnab Biswas, ACP 2 traffic Mr Shubhankar Biswas, ACP traffic 1 Abid Hussain, DMDC Samiran Bhattacharya, ABCP traffic. Mr Debashis Sarkar, Serampore police station IC Mr Sukomoy Chakraborty, other police officials and site engineer of Prospace Industrial park Mr Arup Singha. Mr Jawalgi said: “There are many feeder roads coming up from the panchayat areas meeting the Delhi road highway. Such road junctions are considered as accident prone zone. Moreover at night the entire highway road junctions remains plunged in darkness. It becomes very difficult for the vehicles even the cyclists on the feeder road to make out the vehicles on the highway approaching the road junctions, hence the chances of a road mishap occurring remain high.” He said this was the reason that high mast lights and illumination system have been installed along the Delhi road for more than 2 km. More signalling systems and CCTV cameras have been installed on such accident-prone highway road junctions.

Guard rails and speed breakers have been put up to check the speed of the approaching vehicles before they reach the highway road junction. Plying of Totos is completely prohibited on the highway. Special stress is being given on preventing encroachment of areas adjacent to the highway. Parking of vehicles is also prohibited on the highway. Traffic awareness programmes are being conducted from time to time against rash driving and not wearing helmets, he said. Mr Jawalgi said Chandannagar commissionerate police achieved the second position in the state in bringing down road accidents. In the last two years the road accidents in the Chandannagar police commissionerate have come down to 20 per cent. People following the traffic rules can further bring down the road mishaps, he said.

