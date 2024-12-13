Chandannagar French Museum in need for urgent renovation

Institut de Chandernagore, also known as Dupleix Palace, is one of the oldest museums of West Bengal. It posses collection of rare French antiques, such as cannons used in the Anglo-French wars (popularly known as the Carnatic wars), personal belongings of French Governor Generals, and wooden furniture dating back to the 18th century, exhibits include items used by Dupleix (the Governor General of French India), such as a marble bust of him, and relics of the French colonial and local history of Chandannagar.

The Cultural Institute was set up in 1952 by the central government, under the ministry of external affairs. This was a museum and art gallery based on the Treaty of Cession of Chandernagore in 1951. The museum was founded with the core collection coming from the gifts made by the famous antiquarian named Harihar Sett, the first president of the Free City of Chandernagore, a philanthropist and noted social reformer.

The ASI (Archaeological Survey of India) took up other restoration work in the period between the years 1996 and 2000. The ASI declared the property and buildings under the Institute as Protected Ancient Monument of National Importance and the final notification was officially released on 4 March, 2003 in the Gazette of India.

Professor Basabi Pal, the director of Institute de Chandernagore expressed her resentment over the long neglect of the Chandernagore French Museum by the ASI. Repeated requests to initiate renovation work remained unheard. At present, the heritage building is in a deplorable state, the historic exhibits from the two rooms of the French Museum building were completely removed after chunks falling from the ceiling have become a regular event. Both the badly affected rooms are locked for the safety of the visitors. To save all the displayed exhibits of great historic importance from getting spoiled and damaged, they are preserved in a safe place, it is quite pathetic that during the winter festive season a large number of visitors will be deprived from viewing the rare exhibits carrying the tale of French colonial rule in Chandannagar.

The colour coating of the museum building has faded and appears quite dull. The majestic doors and windows have lost its elegance, the Chandannagar French Museum building is on the verge of being termed a dilapidated building.

Large funds are required for a renovation of the museum building. I have urged the ASI to initiate renovation work on phases, the most damaged part to be attended first, the leaking roof needs urgent attention, said Basabi Pal.

The director of the museum added that she also considers herself as a heritage activist. The Chandannagar inhabitants should reach their voice of concern to the ASI towards the long neglect of Chandernagore French Museum building. People are nostalgic about the historic buildings and monuments in Chandannagar. We should jointly work on saving our rich tradition, culture and heritage buildings in Chandernagore.