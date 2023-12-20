CEO of ADDA given additional charge of AMC

Akanksha Bhaskar, chief executive officer (CEO) of Asansol Durgapur Development Authority (ADDA) has been given additional charge of chief executive officer (CEO) of Asansol Municipal Corporation (AMC) by the state government. The 2015 West Bengal cadre IAS officer took over the charge of CEO of ADDA, after WBCS (executive) officer Rahul Majumdar was transferred.

Mr Majumdar was also holding the dual posts. However, the important post of CEO of Asansol Municipal Corporation was lying vacant. After Nitin Singhania, former CEO of ADDA and AMC, who was transferred and promoted as district magistrate of Malda, the state government has again posted another IAS officer Akanksha Bhaskar as the CEO of AMC.

Her appointment has come at a time when the BJP has levelled several allegations of several irregularities and has organised several agitations at AMC in the past few months

Advertisement