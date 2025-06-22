Centre plans alternative connectivity to Darjeeling

In a significant development for North Bengal’s infrastructure, union minister of state for road transport and highways Ajay Tamta has informed Darjeeling MP Raju Bista that a consultant has been appointed to prepare the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for an alternative highway connecting Darjeeling town to Teesta via Lebong and Dabai Pani.

Simultaneously, the Union government is awaiting formal concurrence from the West Bengal government on the alignment of the proposed Siliguri Ring Road—an initiative seen as critical to easing the mounting traffic congestion in the region’s key commercial hub.

The update follows Raju Bista’s intervention in Parliament on 2 April, where he raised the urgent need for alternative connectivity to Darjeeling and pushed for expedited action on the Siliguri Ring Road project.

“I had informed the Parliament that Darjeeling—one of India’s top tourist destinations—is solely reliant on National Highway 55 (new NH-110), which is overburdened and beyond expansion. The road carries over 14,000 vehicles daily, more than twice its designed capacity,” Mr Bista said, after receiving official communication from the Ministry.

Highlighting both tourism and safety concerns, Bista had stressed the need for an alternative route from Darjeeling to Teesta via Lebong and Dabai Pani, as well as a second route connecting Matigara to Balason, Dhotrey, and Ghoom. These corridors, he argued, would ensure smoother and safer travel for residents and tourists while bolstering economic prospects.

Turning to Siliguri, Bista underlined in Parliament the acute infrastructure challenges the city faces, including severe traffic congestion that hampers business and regional development. “The construction of a Ring Road is not just a necessity for decongestion—it is a strategic investment in Siliguri’s future as North Bengal’s trade and transport nucleus,” he said.

The Darjeeling MP expressed confidence that both the Centre and the state government will work in coordination to ensure timely progress. “These are not just roads; they are lifelines that will define the future of Darjeeling, Siliguri, and all of North Bengal,” Bista added.