Central Warehousing Corp celebrates India’s independence

To commemorate the 75 years of India’s independence, Central Warehousing Corporation (CWC) regional office, organised a daylong celebration on the theme Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose contributions in Indian Freedom Struggle as a part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav ([email protected]).

The event was inaugurated by PK Saw, general manager and RM in the presence of other senior officers and employees. Describing Netaji as a great revolutionary, true patriot, Mr Saw said that Netaji is a symbol of India’s strength, inspiration and indomitable courage and motivated employees to work towards making the nation prosperous, advanced, united and self-reliant.

To imbibe the vision and ethos of patriotism from Netaji’s life and to express respect and gratitude to Netaji, CWC RO, Kolkata officials presented their thoughts through poetry recitation, speech, artwork, singing and screening of movies based on the life and contributions of Netaji during the event. The participants were also felicitated with the book “An Indian Pilgrim – an unfinished autobiography of Subhash Chandra Bose”.