Central minister Nityanand Rai reviews Indo-Nepal border security

Minister of state for home affairs Nityanand Rai, recently visited key Indo-Nepal border areas under the jurisdiction of the 41st Battalion of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), including Panitanki and Gaurasingh Basti, which fall under the Siliguri Frontier.

During his visit, Mr Rai conducted a comprehensive review meeting with senior SSB officers to assess the security scenario along the Indo-Nepal border. The meeting was attended by Sudhir Kumar, inspector general of the Siliguri Frontier; M S Padda, DIG; A K C Singh, DIG; and Yogesh Singh, commandant of the 41st Battalion.

Notably, the 41st and 53rd Battalions were recognised as the best operational units for the 2023-24 period on the India-Nepal and India-Bhutan borders, respectively, an honour conferred by Union home and cooperation minister Amit Shah.

The 41st Battalion, headquartered in Ranidanga, is tasked with managing the international border adjoining Nepal in Darjeeling and Kishanganj districts. Among its key operational points is the Panitanki Border Outpost (BOP), strategically located in the “Chicken’s Neck” corridor near the Mechi River. Established in 2007, the Panitanki BOP oversees over 50,000 daily cross-border movements, playing a critical role in trade, border management, and the prevention of illegal activities, including smuggling and drug trafficking.

Despite the open-border framework fostering goodwill and cultural ties, the region remains vulnerable to cross-border crimes such as illegal infiltration and smuggling. Monitoring the vast daily movements to identify and apprehend infiltrators is a formidable challenge. However, the Panitanki team has consistently excelled, leveraging rigorous training and advanced techniques to intercept numerous illegal infiltrators, including individuals with links to Pakistan and China.

Commending the SSB’s unwavering commitment, minister Rai lauded their efforts in ensuring security and strengthening cooperation along the Indo-Nepal border, while emphasising the importance of vigilance in this strategically sensitive region.