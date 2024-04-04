Central bodies should have state representatives: CM

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has said that the Central government should induct representatives from West Bengal in central organisations functioning in the state. While speaking about the decision of Tea Board of India restricting the use of pesticides in tea cultivation, Miss Banerjee said: “Earlier the Central government used to include representatives from West Bengal but there are now no representatives from our state.

The Centre should induct state representatives for Tea Board of India, Damodar Valley Corporation and Haldia Port”. Notably, a group of small tea growers today met Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and requested her to resolve their problems after owners of Bought Leaf Factories, following the tea board’s restrictions on the use of pesticides, refused to buy green leaves from small tea growers. “I have asked the district administration of tea growing districts in North Bengal to look into the matter.

District officials will talk to Bought Leaf Factory owners so that small tea growers can continue their work,” Mamata Banerjee said, adding, “Nearly 10 lakh people associated with small tea gardens have been rendered jobless.” When asked to comment on lack of relief for the victims of Sunday’s nor’wester in Maynaguri area of Jalpaiguri district, the Chief Minister said: “In order to provide adequate relief to the victims of the storm-hit villages, the administration has applied to the Election Commission. No one will be deprived.”

Advertisement

Notably, villagers blocked the road and gheraod the Block Development Officer at Dakshin Sukantanagar in Jalpaiguri in protest against inadequate relief for the victims of the nor’wester, which left at least five people dead and destroyed scores of homes. They also alleged that beneficiary list was not made properly. Several NGOs including Ramkrishna Mission, Jalpaiguri have been providing relief to the victims. Miss Banerjee today reached out to the people especially tea workers in Chalsa.

A section of villagers also informed the chief minister about a drinking water crisis in their localities and bad condition of roads. Miss Banerjee, who is the Trinamul Congress will start election campaigning from tomorrow in north Bengal. She will address a public meeting at Mathabhanga in Cooch Behar and another at Malbazzar in Jalpaiguri tomorrow.