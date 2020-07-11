The Central Bureau of Investigation is all set to take a fresh look at all the chit fund scams under investigation, including Saradha and Rose Valley scams. The CBI is gearing up to issue fresh summons to the persons found complicit in such cases, a source close to the agency said.

The source in the agency said the CBI has started cases against 15 such ponzi companies who had fraudulently withdrawn money to the tune of Rs 400 crore from the investors with the promise of lucrative returns.

Though the chit fund companies flourished in 2004 -05, it witnessed a surge only in 2013 when Saradha and Rose Valley scams were busted. Sources claimed CBI has started cases by filing FIRs against 15 groups and companies. The headquarters of at least 14 of these companies, are located in Kolkata and in the North and South 24 Parganas.

The charges, claimed the sources, are that each of these companies had taken money from the investors to the tune of Rs 80 to Rs 100 crore by promising lucrative returns. The sources also dropped a broad hint that CBI is also exploring ways to take a fresh guard on the much-talked about Saradha and Rose Valley scams, the investigations into which remained stalled for a while now.

The CBI is assessing all “legal options” to interrogate the “big fishes”, that include former Kolkata commissioner of police Rajeev Kumar, against whom the agency is appeared to have developed a cold feet following a legal tangle. The reason for the recent “slump” in progress of the investigation into these two scams, was attributed to “dearth of manpower” and recent “rejig” in the ranks of officers concerned, who the source claimed had either been “shifted out” or “removed”.

The Enforcement Directorate, another central agencny which is also pursuing probe in the two ponzi scams including the Narada payoff case, has already sought details of the bank, postal accounts and I-T returns of all the 11 accused except that of former mayor Sovan chatterrjee, who was named in the FIR in the Narada pay-off case.