CBI named coal mafia’s pic with ZP chief goes viral, courts controversy

The sabhadhipati of West Burdwan zilla parishad, Biswanath Bauri was handed a bouquet at a function by a coal mafia, named in the coal scam case by CBI. This has created a stir in political circles here.

The Trinamul Congress Jamuria unit had organised a mass marriage programme from economically weaker people, in which Biswanath Bauri was present as the chief guest.

In the programme, he has allegedly been felicitated by Sheikh Badruddin alias Sadu, a well-known coal mafia of the locality and who has also been named by the Central Bureau of Investigations in the Rs 1,300 crore coal scam case, in ECL leasehold area in the podium with floral bouquet and shawls.

Advertisement

The CBI is all set to frame charges against 48 persons in this coal scam case at CBI Special Court in Asansol. Out of fifty persons named by CBI, one person has died and another person has been absconding, hence charges will be framed against 48 persons in the coal scam case later this week.

The photo of the coal mafia gifting a bouquet to the sabhadhipati has gone viral since this morning today and people have started commenting on social media. Biswanath Bauri is a two-time sabhadhipati of West Burdwan zilla parishad. So far his comments on this issue are not available.

Bappa Chatterjee, BJP district president said it is now open the relation between the coal mafias and the TMC leaders. “Immediately steps should be taken and investigations should start,” he added.

TMC leader of Asansol, V Sivadasan said that the party is still not aware of the incident and he will seek details, but said that it is the TMC which is taking actions against the illegal coal mafias these days.

Many years ago, the then chief minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharya had accepted cheques for a college in Khandaghosh of East Burdwan district from notorious coal mafia Kale Singh of Ningha area and created a huge controversy at that time.