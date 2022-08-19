Cattle smuggling: 47 cattle rescued, 9 booked in Ketugram

In the midst of CBI’s investigation on cattle smuggling case, the police rescued 47 cattle and booked nine cattle smugglers today and during the investigations, the police revealed that the miscreants from Birbhum are using Ketugram as a safe corridor for trafficking to Bangladesh via Nadia and Murshidabad.

The police received a tip off that cattle loaded in three trucks were dispatched from different locations in Birbhum. The trucks were intercepted at Pachundi by the policemen patrolling in plain clothes.

The district police said that the persons leading the consignment of 47 cattle didn’t have valid papers and failed to explain- why the cattle were loaded in trucks.

Dhruba Das, ASP (Rural), Burdwan East said: “All the nine people booked with the cattle consignment were residents of Birbhum. We suspect that the smugglers are now using Ketugram as the safe passage for trafficking. We will intensify vigil on Katwa – Bolpur road.” The ACJM Court in Katwa meanwhile granted bail for all the nine accused.