Casual civic workers in distress over irregular salaries

More than two thousand temporary workers of Hooghly-Chinsurah municipality are in great financial distress without salary for the last two months.

The temporary municipality workers are entrusted with public services, the street lighting system, security, public health assistance, booster water pump operations and other public services.

The affected civic temporary workers, demanding regular salary payment, have protested many a times, even resorting to gherao of municipality chairman.

Advertisement

The booster water pump operators and others public service workers have threatened to go for cease-work until their dues are cleared.

Seikh Tajuudin, Gita Pal and others said, “We have not been paid our salaries every month. After two months, we receives a month’s salary. It appears that this month also we will not be paid our salaries. Gita Pal broke down in tears as she said without regular payment of salary it becomes impossible to meet the needs of the house, school and tuition fees. We are burdened with loans.”

The municipality finance department official admitted that the situation at present is beyond their control since every month the municipality suffers from insufficient funds hence the salary of temporary workers are held up.

In such circumstances, the Hooghly-Chinsurah municipality temporary workers are in a fix.