A total of 120 active Covid- 19 cases have been registered in the state till now with 10 new positive cases being detected in the last 24 hours. No person has died due to Corona in the last two days. According to the health bulletin issued by the state health department, till this evening 38,496 people were under home observation or surveillance, and 18,122 people have completed surveillance.

A total of 2,395 people were admitted under hospital isolation with 1,956 people being discharged from hospital isolation and 439 being presently admitted in hospital isolation. A total of 11,470 people have been kept in 582 institutional quarantine centres and 7,341 people have been released from these centres.

A total of 3,081 samples have been tested for Covid-19 in the state till now. There are seven testing laboratories and 64 Covid hospitals in Bengal. Even as lockdown has been extended till 3 May across the country, a micro planning for Covid hotspots and clusters or areas surrounding the hotspots has already been undertaken in the state.

The Covid hotspots and clusters have been brought under complete lockdown. People are not being allowed outside their houses though shops and markets remained open. State government has also made it mandatory for people to wear masks while going outside their houses, and police today intercepted people who were not wearing masks on roads.

Efforts are on to scatter congested markets and drones have been pressed to service for ensuring vigilance. Congested as well as affected places have been sanitised.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his address to the nation had said that the coming three to four weeks would be critical in determining the impact of steps taken to curb the spread of the disease, and till 20 April, all districts, localities, states will be closely monitored, as to how strictly they are implementing norms.

Modi had also said that states which will not let hotspots increase could be allowed to let some important activities resume, but with certain conditions.