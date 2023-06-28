Call to make secret documents related to Netaji public

Followers of a godman, Sri Balak Brahmachari, have decided to submitted a memorandum to West Bengal governor and state chief minister on 30 June in support of their long-standing demand to bring the secret documents related to Netaji Subash Chandra Bose and Sri Balak Brahmachari public.

The disciples claimed that there were many secret documents related to Netaji and Balak Brahmachari that remained left undisclosed till date. They said their demand to bring them into the public domain was in the interest of the common people.

“It is our long standing, every citizen has the right to know more about Netaji and how Sri Balak Brahmachari was framed and defamed by the then Left Front government,” they said, adding their religious master always set Netaji as a burning example of true patriotism and his sacrifice for the Motherland and wanted them to become one.

They further said, “We consider 30th June 1993 as a black day in the history of Indian democracy. The then Left Front government in the name of Operation Satkar carried out untold atrocities on the disciples at Sukcha Balak Brahmachari Dham, Khardha. Hence, as a mark of protest, we have organised a peaceful procession originating from Sealdah station to Rani Rashmoni Avenue.”

They said they seek justice against the inhuman atrocities carried on by the then state government at the Ashram of Sri Balak Brahmachari.

Similar processions are also organised in the different districts of the state by the followers and disciples of the religious guru.