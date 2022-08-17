Calcutta University wins accolades for top performance

Calcutta University (CU) has ranked sixth among all universities in India and first among the state-aided universities.

The university has also bagged the second position for offering the highest number of PhDs and patents in the last three years among all government universities in India.

Along with this, it has secured third highest score in ‘Career Progression and Placement’. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today expressed her pride while sharing this in her Twitter handle.

“Proud to share that University of Calcutta has won accolades for its exemplary performance! According to India’s Best Universities Survey 2022 by India Today,

CU has been placed 6th amongst all the universities in India & highest amongst all the stateaided universities,” Miss Banerjee wrote.

She further tweeted , “CU ranked 2nd in offering the highest number of PhDs and patent grants in the past 3 years, and got the 3rd highest score in ‘Career Progression and Placement’ amongst the Govt Universities Congratulations to the students & faculty!

“ CU Vice Chancellor Sonali Chakravarti Banerjee said: “This new feather in the cap of CU is the result of hard efforts put in by the teacher, students, researchers and officers of the university,” she said.

She said that India’s Best Universities Survey 2022 that was released by India Today in its 15 August issue has placed CU in the sixth position amongst all the universities in India. This has made CU the highest ranked amongst all the state-aided universities in India, she added