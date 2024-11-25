Bypoll results show how badly the Left parties have been marginalised

All the six candidates fielded by the Left Front in the recently concluded by-elections whose results were announced on Saturday lost their deposits, proving that the people of West Bengal have rejected the Left parties. The CPI-M had tried to capitalise on the situation that had cropped up following the rape and murder of a doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, but its plans have fallen flat. Some people owing allegiance to the party even demanded resignation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

But it is evident that the people of West Bengal have rejected them. The pathetic performance of the party is shown starkly when the election results are analysed. In Sitai, Mr Arun Kumar Barma of Forard Bloc got 3317 votes and only two votes among the postal ballots taking the total to 3319. He lost his deposit. In Madarihat, Mr Padam Oraon of RSP got 3399 votes and only 13 postal votes taking the total to 3412 votes. He lost his deposit. In Naihati, CPIM (ML) candidate Mr Debajyoti Majumdar who had been supported by the CPI-M got 7574 votes and 19 postal votes taking the total to 7593 votes. He lost his deposit. In Medinipur, Mr Mani Kuntal Khamari of CPI got 11,863 votes and 29 postal votes taking the total to 11,892 votes. His deposit, too, was forfeited.

In Haroa, Piyarul Islam of ISF got 25,673 votes and 11 postal votes taking the total to 25,684 the highest by a LF backed candidate. He also lost his deposit. In Taldangra, Mr Debkanti Mahanti of CPIM got 19,381 votes and 49 postal votes taking the total votes to 19,430. His deposit has been forfeited. In this year’s Lok Sabha elections, only Mohammad Selim and Sujan Chakraborty could save their deposits and the deposits of all the other CPI-M candidates were forfeited. Political analysts said the CPIM is paying a very heavy price because of its wrong policies.

To counter Trinamul Congress the party had allied with the Congress, ISF and is accused of having secretly supported the BJP in several elections. In 2016 CPIM had entered into electoral alliance with Congress and got 31 seats, its lowest since 1972. The Politburo after this poll debacle had said the decision of the party was not in consonance with the decision of the Central Committee of the party which had spoken about maintaining equidistance from the Congress and BJP. in 2021 Assembly election , the CPIM failed to get a single seat and now the party has only one Rajya Sabha member from the state, namely, Mr Bikas Bhattacharya.