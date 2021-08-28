Burdwan (W) DM, ADCP top cop shifted 4 days ahead of CM visit

District magistrate of Burdwan west and police chief of Asansol Durgapur Police Commissionerate was transferred just four days ahead of chief minister Mamata Banerjee visit to Durgapur.

The state government has issued transfer orders today for Vibhu Goel, DM of Burdwan West and Ajay Kumar Thakur, CP of ADPC. Both of them were appointed after Miss Banerjee stormed to power for the third time. Arun Prasad, special commissioner of GST in Durgapur will replace Goel as DM of Burdwan West. Sudheer Kumar Neelkantham, joint CP, SB, Security, Kolkata has been appointed as the new CP of ADPC.

Thakur has been transferred as joint CP of Barrackpore Police Commissionerate while Goel has been transferred as Project Director of KEIP. The CM will visit Durgapur on 31 August evening.

Sources said that there has been a recent spurt in organised illegal sand mining in Kanksha, Andal and Pandaveswar areas despite CM’s strict instructions regarding rampant illegal sand mining by the sand mafia don Kebu alias Sujoy Pal of Durgapur.

Already the enforcement branch of ADPC has arrested Pal from Durgapur and he has been taken into police custody but the BJP has made this an issue before the upcoming civic polls in the district. However, Thakur will receive this year’s CM Police medal for distinguished service at a function in Kolkata tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Onkar Singh Meena, agriculture secretary, has been given an additional charge of PWD. Khalil Ahmed, principal secretary, urban development and municipal affairs will hold the additional charge of housing

department.