EPFO expands auto-claim facility, does away with employer nod for transfers

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) has implemented a series of key reforms aimed at simplifying and streamlining its services for millions of stakeholders across the country.

These initiatives are part of EPFO’s broader commitment to enhance user experience, ensure transparency, and deliver hassle-free, secure services. Among the significant changes is the expansion of the Auto Settlement facility for advance claims.

Advertisement

The limit for auto-approval has been increased to ₹1 lakh for claims related to illness, housing, marriage, and education. This has resulted in 2.34 crore claims being settled automatically during FY 2024-25, marking a major step in reducing processing time and paperwork.

Advertisement

In a major move to simplify processes, EPFO has also removed the requirement for employer approval in most transfer claims, effective from January 15, 2025, making the transfer process faster and more user-centric.

The organization has further eased the member profile correction process by enabling Aadhaar-based authentication. Members can now correct personal details and de-link incorrect member IDs from their Universal Account Number (UAN) online, without depending on employers or EPFO officials. This change has significantly reduced the volume of grievances received.

EPFO has also adopted Face Authentication Technology (FAT) for the allotment and activation of UAN through the UMANG app, giving members instant access to services such as passbook viewing, KYC updates, and claim submissions.

Additionally, the requirement to upload a scanned copy of a cheque leaf or attested bank passbook for claim settlement has been done away with. From April 2025, even bank account seeding with UAN will not require employer approval, further easing digital service delivery.

While services have become more accessible and efficient, EPFO has issued a strong advisory to its members, cautioning them against using cybercafes or unauthorized fintech agents for availing EPFO-related services.

It has come to the organization’s notice that several third-party operators are charging large sums for services that are officially free of cost.

“Members are advised not to share their personal or financial information with third-party agents or pay for services that can be easily accessed online through the EPFO portal or UMANG app,” the statement said.

EPFO clarified that such external entities are not authorized and may pose a risk to users’ data security.

EPFO highlighted that it has a robust grievance redressal system in place. In FY 2024-25, the organization received 16.01 lakh grievances via its EPFiGMS portal and 1.74 lakh via CPGRAMS, resolving 98% of them within stipulated timelines.

The organization urged all its members, pensioners, and employers to rely solely on its official digital platforms and contact Regional Public Relations Officers (PROs) or helplines listed on its website (www.epfindia.gov.in) for any support.