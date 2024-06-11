Bumper 15 tonne honey collected from Sunderbans

Honey worth 15 metric tonnes has been collected from Sunderbans this year.

The Forest Development Corporation will market the honey after processing them.

The South 24-Parganas forest department had fixed the target of honey collection at 10 metric tonnes which is 10,000kg. The honey was collected from Raidighi, Ramganga and vast areas surrounding Matla river. Ninety organizations were given permission to collect honey.

A senior official of the state forest department said, collectors took seven to 15 days to collect honey. The highest collection came from Raidighi. This year, the maximum honey collected belonged to the B category. An inquiry will be conducted to find out why there was a fall in the collection of A-category honey.

In 2021, five metric tonne honey was collected followed by 4 metric tonne in 2022. The state forest development department bought Rs 265 per kg B-category.

Senior officials said collecting honey is difficult as the collectors have to visit the spots which are situated deep inside the forest. They are often attacked by wild animals and tigers and before leaving for the venue, the collectors offer puja to Bonbibi and the tiger called Mahendra Roy in local terminology. He said, this year the weather being favourable, the collectors could collect such a huge quantity of honey.

The Sundarbans honey has become hugely popular among the people.” The demand for Sundarbans honey is fast increasing not only in India but in foreign countries. The honey sold by the forest development department is natural and no artificial sugar is added.”