Fibreglass finds its use as flood barriers

Fibreglass wind turbine blades have been used in a unique way as barriers to strengthen embankments in flood prone areas of Murshidabad and Sunderbans.

This concept has been mooted by iLEAD Institute under its waste-to-water initiative.

In India, wind turbine blades are generally composed of fibreglass, which is difficult to recycle. They are constructed of multiple layers, often making them hollow with internal structures of strength, rather than being solid.

There are certain advantages of using fibreglass blades for embankments. The team working on the project has repurposed discarded fibreglass wind turbine blades. Fibre glass is strong and resistant to corrosion, making it ideal for flood barriers. It is very cost effective and the repurposed blades reduce waste and provide a cost-effective solution for flood management. Utilising existing material helps reduce the carbon footprint associated with producing new materials.

iLEAD has applied for a patent for the innovative use.