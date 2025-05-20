BSF Jawan’s family walks with Hooghly residents at Tiranga Yatra

After the chief minister, Mamata Banerjee announced the party’s solidarity with the nation and with the armed forces in the form of Tiranga Yatra, one such yatra was held in the district. However, the Tiranga Yatra, by Rishra Municipality chairman Vijay Sagar Mishra gained an extra impetus with voluntary participation of the father and family members of the recently-released BSF jawan Purnam Shaw.

Thousands of residents of Rishra, along with residents from the adjoining Konnagar and Serampore, also joined the Shaw family in the Yatra.

Advertisement

Purnam Shaw’s father Bhola Shaw said: “The entire nation, including the state chief minister Mamata Banerjee, the MP, MLAs and councillors were by our side. Rising above party politics, leaders of the opposition parties also kept in touch with us during the 23 days of ordeal that we underwent. My family and I thank the state chief minister for organising a Tiranga Yatra to honour the jawans, who sacrificed their lives and the jawans, who gave a befitting reply to Pakistan for encouraging terrorist activities.”

Advertisement

Thousands of people, rising above political lines, religion, caste and creed with a sense of oneness and patriotism marched together.

The father added, though we suffered a lot during the time of Purnam’s detention by the Pakistani Rangers yet the safety and security of the nation stands first.

The Rishra Municipality chairman, Vijay Sagar Mishra, said: “Father and family members of Purnam Shaw and thousands of people spontaneously marched in the Tiranga Yatra in honour of the jawans, who defend our nation.”