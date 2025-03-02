Brands discuss business growth, roadmap to success

The recently concluded third season of Brands of Bengal, TV9 Bangla’s flagship property, brought together established brands and retail chains on a common platform to discuss business growth, development, and the roadmap to success.

This flagship event brings together Bengal’s leading entrepreneurs from various industries, who have excelled in the state and are now poised to navigate new challenges and opportunities. Brands of Bengal can be viewed on 2 March & 9 March, Sunday at 4.30 p.m. on TV9 Bangla.

Advertisement

The event was graced by distinguished industry leaders, including, Chandrasekhar Ghosh, chairman of Bandhan Group, Satyam Roychowdhury, founder & managing director, Techno India Group & chancellor, Sister Nivedita University & Techno India University, Perminder Kaur, senior director, ASSOCHAM Subhasis Roy, deputy director general, Merchants’ Chamber of Commerce & Industry.

Advertisement

These leaders shared their experiences, motivating aspiring entrepreneurs and emphasising the importance of entrepreneurship and innovation in Bengal’s economic growth.

The event honoured brands that have made a mark in the business landscape and those striving to establish a strong foothold. It also featured insightful panel discussions on three key themes – innovation in education: The Key to Success, The Prospects of Bengal’s Business, The Future of Bengal’s Healthcare System.