Boosting cross-border tourism

The Bengal Travel Mart (BTM), which began in Siliguri in 2016 with the support of chief minister Mamata Banerjee, will hold its 8th edition from December 17-19. The event is organised by the Eastern Himalaya Travel & Tour Operators Association (EHTTOA), with members from West Bengal, Sikkim, the Seven Sisters, and neighbouring Nepal and Bangladesh.

BTM focuses on advancing cross-border tourism development in the region.

Nepal will be the official International Associate Partner for BTM 2024, a collaboration announced by Surya Thapalia, senior manager of the Nepal Tourism Board (NTB), in a media session in Siliguri. Mr.Thapalia emphasised the close tourism ties between India and Nepal, noting the strategic importance of the Siliguri corridor, which links both countries and supports trade and tourism. He highlighted how the BTM and EHTTOA are working together to foster tourism growth on both sides, with Indian tourists frequently visiting Nepal via Siliguri, and Nepalese travellers regularly exploring destinations in India.

Debashis Chakraborty, general secretary of EHTTOA, shared that the event is expected to attract participation from the ministry of tourism, West Bengal Tourism, the Association of Domestic Tour Operators of India and tourism boards from states like Tripura, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and Odisha, as well as representatives from Nepal. Hundreds of national and international buyers and over 150 domestic and international exhibitors, including hotel chains will attend, along with a series of technical sessions offering industry insights.