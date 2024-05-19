Bomb attack on BJP leader’s house in Amdanga sparks tension ahead of election

Just ahead of the Lok Sab ha election in Barrackpore, tension has escalated after a bomb attack on the residence of the BJP leader of BJP’s minority cell, Mohammed Abu Hena in Harpara village of Beraberia Gram Panchayat, within Amdanga police station limits. The incident took place last night when unidentified assailants hurled several bombs at Mr Hena’s house. According to local sources, the attack resulted in the shattering of window panes and caused significant damage to the property.

The assailants also vandalised the house. Upon receiving the information, police from Amdanga station arrived at the scene to bring the situation under control. Central forces have been deployed in the area to maintain peace, and security personnel have been patrolling since Sunday morning. The BJP has squarely blamed the Trinamul Congress for the attack. Local BJP leader Sanjib Orang stated: “TMC is losing ground, which is why they are resorting to such actions.

The attacked BJP leader should be provided with security.” However, the Trinamul Congress has dismissed these allegations as baseless. Anisur Rahman, a TMC leader and president of the Amdanga Panchayat Samiti, responded: “These are completely false accusations. They have created this disturbance themselves and are now blaming us. TMC has no involvement in this incident.” As the area prepares for Monday’s election, this incident has heightened the already charged political atmosphere in Barrackpore

