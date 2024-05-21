Bodies of a couple recovered in Jamuria

A middle-aged couple was found hanging from a tree in a jungle near the north Searsole Colliery of ECL in Jamuria police station area today.

Local people found the two bodies hanging from the tree and informed the local trade union leaders who ultimately informed the police.

The bodies have been sent to Asansol district Hospital for post-mortem.

Advertisement

Senior police officers of Asansol Durgapur Police Commissionerate (ADPC) have visited the place of occurrence and started investigations.

Police suspect that either the couple committed suicide or have been murdered elsewhere and dumped in the jungle. The age group of the couple are in their early forties.

The bodies have virtually rotten and it seems that they have died quite a few days ago.

Jamuria police station said that they are waiting for the post-mortem report. Police have informed the police stations of surrounding districts and states about any such information of a missing couple.

Locals said none of them could be recognized and identified, but it is definite that they are not from the area. Besides, there were no reports of anyone missing in the surrounding areas, locals claimed.