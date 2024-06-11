1 dacoit nabbed, reward for cop who foiled robbery

The Raniganj Police has nabbed a dacoit from Jharkhand, while the hijacked car has also been rescued from the neighbouring state, while sub-inspector Meghnad Mondal is likely to be rewarded for his courageous feat of fighting against seven armed dacoits face-to-faced during the Senco Gold Jewellery showroom loot in Raniganj yesterday.

Sunil Kumar Chaudhary, Commissioner of Police (CP of Asansol Durgapur Police Commissionerate (ADPC) has said that the presence of mind of IC Sripur police outpost, SI Meghnad Mondal has almost foiled the bid of the dacoity of the gold jewellery showroom.

The CCTV footage of SI Meghnad Mondal fighting from close range with his lone pistol against seven armed dacoits face-to-face has already gone viral throughout the state and his act of bravery has saved the day of the police of ADPC. He not only forced the dacoits to flee but his bullet also pierced through the abdomen of Suraj Kumar Singh of Bihar, he fell on the stairs of the showroom but his accomplices dragged him in their motorcycle. The dacoits also left one motorcycle, but later it was found with a fake number plate.

While escaping in two bikes on the way, the dacoits tried to stop a four-wheeler owner in Asansol town seeking help to drop of one of their injured associate to hospital at Mohishila Colony, but when he refused the dacoits shot him in the leg and another old man who tried to save him. They hijacked his car and fled away while flabbergasted locals took them to Asansol District Hospital with bullet injuries in the legs.

Getting information at Asansol South, all the bordering police stations and Jharkhand police have been alerted and naka checkings at the Jharkhand – Bengal border started.

The Jharkhand Police at Giridih chased the vehicle after it tried to flee through a police naka checkpoint and after a while the dacoits managed to escape running through the forests while one dacoit, the four wheeler hijacked vehicle and few gold ornaments were seized.

Raniganj Police have arrested Suraj Kumar Singh and have taken him to 14 days police remand today for further information.

The CP of ADPC further said that combing operations are going on to nab the other fugitives with the help of Jharkhand Police.

While The CID has arrived today and officers went to the showroom for inspections, it is likely that the case will be handed over to the CID. The loss is yet to be estimated.

SI Meghnad Mondal told the media today that it was his duty to chase the criminals, though at that time he was not on duty and the area was not under his jurisdiction. “A resident of Birbhum, he was recently posted to ADPC and is presently the IC of Sripur Police Investigation Centre, under Jamuria police station.

Raniganj MLA, Tapas Banerjee has also praised the act of bravery of the police officer for firing face to face with seven heavily armed dreaded dacoits.