Asansol police nab another gold jewellery showroom dacoit from Noida

In the Raniganj gold jewellery dacoity case, the Asansol Durgapur Police Commissionerate (ADPC) has arrested one Khalid Hussein of Barkibaghi in Bihar from Noida in Uttar Pradesh.

With this arrest the total of arrests in the Raniganj gold jewellery showroom arrest case has now gone up to five. He has been forwarded in the Asansol court today and sought 14 days police custody.

The kingpin of the racket who had received a bullet injury has already been arrested and taken into police custody.

Sunil Kumar Choudhury, Commissioner of Police (CP) of ADPC has told media persons that Khalid Hussein of Barkibaghi, under Hatua police station of Bihar, who has been absconding after committing the crime has been arrested by the special police team from Noida in Uttar Pradesh.

This is one of the biggest achievements of the state police against dacoity cases in recent times.

SI Meghnad Mondal, IC of Sripur Police outpost, fought bravely single-handedly from close range with his service revolver in Raniganj last month.

Cops of ADPC also arrested another dacoit from Meghalaya. He has been hiding in the northeastern state after the crime. Gold ornaments have been seized from their possession.