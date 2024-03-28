BJP’s Raju Bista writes to highways’ minister Gadkari on local issues

BJP candidate for Darjeeling Lok Sabha seat Raju Bista started campaigning throughout the day in different areas in Siliguri today to retain his seat for the second time.

Joining a Jan Sampark Abhiyan, Mr Bista said, “I feel lucky that I have had the good fortune to serve the people of this amazing region for the past five years. People from our Darjeeling Lok Sabha constituency are looking forward to ensuring a historic third term for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

On the other hand, in order to reach out to the people in the Hills, especially for Kalimpong Assembly segment, under Darjeeling LS seat, being an MP Mr Bista today requested Union minister for road transport and highways for his urgent intervention to ensure opening national highway 10 connecting Kalimpong.

Advertisement

Mr Bista informed Mr Gadkari that a recent heavy rain caused a landslide in Likhuveer area along NH-10, under Kalimpong district, following which the administration has stopped traffic movement but no attempts were being made to fix the landslide source.

He also informed Mr Gadkari about massive problems for daily commuters, especially students, tourists and medical patients. Due to the restrictions of vehicles’ entry thousands of crores of perishable goods have gone bad on the road itself, and prices of consumables have once again risen in the region.

Notably , the NH-10 is a critical road, which connects the border regions of Kalimpong, Darjeeling, Dooars and Sikkim to the rest of India.

In October 2023, flash floods on the Teesta had damaged the NH-10 for over four months and caused massive inconvenience to the people of this region.