BJP’s Malviya criticises TMC for picking Ritabrata as RS nominee

BJP IT cell chief and co-observer for West Bengal Amit Malviya, today lashed out at the Trinamul Congress (TMC) over its decision to nominate former CPM leader Ritabrata Banerjee for the Rajya Sabha.

Taking to X, Malviya shared old, controversial images of Banerjee and criticized the move, calling it a disregard for past allegations of misconduct. In his post, Malviya recalled that Banerjee had been expelled from the CPM after facing serious allegations, including exploiting women under false promises of marriage, actions that, according to him, courts have often categorised as rape. He also highlighted that the TMC, which once demanded Banerjee’s resignation from the Rajya Sabha and labelled him a habitual offender, has now rehabilitated him politically. Malviya stated, “Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamul Congress has nominated Ritabrata Banerjee as their candidate for the Rajya Sabha. Banerjee, a former CPM leader, was expelled from his previous party following allegations of exploiting women under false promises of marriage—acts that courts have often classified as rape. Interestingly, the TMC had once called for his resignation from the Rajya Sabha and his arrest, labelling him a habitual offender. Now serving as a leader in the TMC’s trade union wing, his political rehabilitation highlights how partisan interests often overshadow past allegations of misconduct. This development raises serious concerns about women’s safety and dignity in Bengal, as individuals with such allegations continue to find institutional support.”

The BJP leader’s remarks sparked a political controversy, with critics questioning the TMC’s decision to nominate Banerjee despite his contentious past. The nomination has reignited debates over accountability and the treatment of allegations of misconduct within political circles in West Bengal.

