BJP workers agitate against their own leaders

Bengal BJP headquarter at Salt Lake on Thursday witnessed an unprecedented scenes when a section of violent party workers were found throwing shoes at photos of their state leaders. They were also found stamping on the photos and banners of state leaders of Sukanta Majumder, Bengal BJP president Amitava Chakraborty, general secretary (organization), central leader Amit Malaviya and others lying scattered on road in front of the office.

Their grievance is that the state leadership is ignoring their old-timers and instead showing more importance in the newcomers. State BJP leadership felt that the incident was unheard of at a time when they claimed the saffron party is the most regimented political organization in the country. The trouble started this afternoon when an army of dissident BJP workers from districts like Birbhum, North 24-Parganas, South 24-Parganas, Hooghly and Howrah assembled at the party head office to take part in the prescheduled ‘save BJP’ programme.

No BJP leaders were present when the agitation was on. The agitating workers shouted slogans saying, “We won’t allow the party to sell itself to others. “The state BJP leadership, headed by its president Sukanta Majumder has pathetically failed to lead the party properly to fight against the ruling party. In districts, Trinamul leaders are being given space in BJP with importance.

Advertisement

We can’t tolerate this and want save our party through ‘save BJP’ programme,” said Dipak Kumar Sarkar, a dissident BJP leader from Basirhat in North 24-Parganas. “We are ready to offer space to the new young activists in BJP but that does not mean that party should be sold out to others. The state leadership is making political nexus with Trinamul Congress.

We will continue our protest programme ‘save BJP’ against the state leaders. We want to see Narendra Modi as a Prime Minister again for third time in 2024,” said Abhoy Shankar, a BJP leader from Rampurhat in Birbhum