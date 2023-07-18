BJP women MPs to visit Bengal on post-poll violence

A five-member team of women MPs from BJP will visit Bengal to assess the situation of post-poll violence against women following the panchayat elections. The team includes MPs Soraj Pandey (convenor), Rama Devi, Aparajita Sarangi, Kavita Patidar, and Sandhya Ray.

They will visit the trouble-torn areas affected by post-poll violence. While opposition parties, including CPM, Congress, and Trinamul Congress, are trying to iron out their differences and project a united front in next year’s general elections, BJP MP Ravishankar Prasad criticized Congress and CPM leader Sitaram Yechury for maintaining “silence” over panchayat pollrelated violence and consequent killings.

“In Bengal, shameful violence and the killing of innocent people took place during the panchayat elections. Notably, not only BJP workers but also the workers of the Left and Congress were killed. However, Sitaram Yechury and Congress have been completely silent over this matter,”

Prasad tweeted today. The Leader of Opposition in the Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, also ridiculed the opposition meeting in Bengaluru and criticized the Left Front and Congress for meeting with chief minister Mamata Banerjee. “There is an understanding, and here CPM and Congress grassroots workers are being killed and injured by TMC-backed goons. Left Front workers should join BJP,” he said.

He visited Panchla today after visiting Amta and Baruipur yesterday. On the same day, he spoke to the BJP workers and supporters who were affected by the pollrelated violence. BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar also reached Basirhat hospital in North 24-Parganas on the same day to see the affected workers and supporters.