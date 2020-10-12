The West Bengal camp of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) approached the Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday to officially demand a CBI probe in the murder case of Manish Shukla. Currently, the CID and Barrackpore Police are investigating the case.

A BJP team, comprising senior leaders like all-India vice-president Mukul Roy, state vice-president Joy Prakash Majumder and MLA Sabyasachi Dutta, paid a visit to the Governor at Raj Bhavan.

“Those who are named in the FIR by Manish Shukla’s father have not yet been called for interrogation. CID has made a mockery in the name of investigation. We know that the Governor doesn’t have the authority to call for CBI in a case, but we as responsible citizens just wanted to communicate to him the law and order situation of the state,” Roy said after meeting Dhankhar.

Shukla, a BJP leader in Barrackpore region, was shot dead in Titagarh earlier this month. While alleging that the killing was sponsored by local Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders, the saffron brigade has launched state-wide protests to demand CBI’s intervention in probing Shukla’s death.

In his FIR, Shukla’s father Chandramani Shukla had named Barrackpore Municipality’s ex-chairman Uttam Das and Titagarh Municipality’s Prasanto Chaudhury. Both belong to the ruling TMC party.

Even though the investigators have not taken any action against either Das or Chaudhary, a total of four arrsests have been made so far in connection to Shukla’s murder.

The BJP brigade, though, is not ready to pay heed to CID’s efforts as they believe the murder was a “joint operation by TMC and police”.

In an open letter to the Governor, the BJP alleged, “The pattern of the murder makes it clear that it was run by the ruling party with the help of police. Instead of unearthing the truth, the CBI seems to be busy in shielding the murderer. It is also trying to frame a false case to shift the blame on BJP leaders. We are demanding a CBI probe.”

The TMC camp, on the other hand, has categorically denied each and every accusations thrown at them. TMC chief secretary and State Education Minister Partha Chatterjee said that BJP was trying to create mischief in the name of CBI and using the Raj Bhavan for “political gains”.