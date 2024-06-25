BJP, TMC face infighting

Central forces and the police marched together to the BJP’s south Bengal headquarters here last night when the two BJP groups clashed on distribution of alcohol. The groups clashed after BJP MLA and state’s Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari left the office at 7 pm. He attended the families, who have taken shelter at the party office from different blocks after the alleged attack by the TMC on their houses.

The group, a pack of new BJP members, according to the party’s long-time members, has been regularly arranging ‘alcohol parties’ within the headquarters and refused to pay any heed to repeated objections on the matter. Yesterday, the loyalists of the veteran members suddenly gushed in when the new group members were consuming alcohol and a clash ensued. They broke office furniture, glassware and continued to attack each other till the central forces arrived. Soon, a contingent from the Burdwan PS arrived to quell the warring members.

The next day after the Lok Sabha election results were declared, the groups clashed on the same issue. Earlier, the police had arrested several old timers, following complaints by Abhijit Ta, the district president of the BJP.

