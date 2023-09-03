BJP threatens protest against outages

The state BJP has threatened a protest movement against the West Bengal Power Development Corporation Limited (WBPDCL) due to frequent load-shedding in the state amid the ongoing scorching heat. Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari announced today that the protest will take place in front of the WBPDCL’s office starting next Monday. He claimed,

“The state has a deficit of 1200 megawatts of electricity.”Opposition leader Mr Adhikari countered this, saying, “Due to the lack of electricity in various parts of the state amid intense heat, residents are suffering.” To address this situation, Suvendu confronted the state government under Mamata Banerjee’s leadership. In a tweet, he made a spirited accusation,

“The West Bengal government, under a bankrupt ruler, is failing to supply coal to thermal power centers due to a shortage of funds. As a result, the electricity centers are forced to reduce production capacity, leading to a shortage of 1200 megawatts.” He added, “Everyone is struggling in this scorching month due to unbearable power cuts. I have informed the bankrupt government’s electricity office officials that if they cannot resolve the issue within the next two days, the opposition leader will be seen protesting in front of the electricity distribution company’s office starting next Monday,” he tweeted.

Advertisement