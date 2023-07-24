BJP summons top leaders from Bengal to discuss post-rural polls situation

In the wake of the recently concluded panchayat polls in West Bengal, the central leadership of the BJP has called the top leaders from the state to convene in the national capital on Monday. The primary agenda of the meeting is to discuss and review the current situation in the state. To investigate the reported incidents of violence and killings related to the West Bengal panchayat polls, the BJP has deployed fact-finding teams, including a panel of Scheduled Caste MPs led by MP Saroj Pandey.

The team recently visited Arambagh and Tarakeswar in Hooghly district to inquire about the situation on the ground. The team has submitted their report to the BJP’s national president, JP Nadda. MP Vinodh Sonkar, a member of the team, said that in Bengal democracy has been killed by the TMC government and the team will speak to the poll violence victims. Following the summons from the central leadership, prominent BJP leaders from West Bengal are expected to travel to New Delhi on Sunday evening.

The delegation comprises state party president and Lok Sabha member Sukanta Majumdar, the leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, and general secretary Amitava Chakraborty. Their scheduled meetings on Monday include discussions with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the party’s national president, J.P. Nadda.

Advertisement

During these meetings, the state leaders will provide updates on the current situation in the state. The central leadership’s attention and fact-finding efforts indicate the seriousness with which the party is addressing the post-poll scenario in West Bengal.